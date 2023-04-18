Surveillance video shows two men who are wanted for stealing $3,000 at U-Wash Washateria on Huffmeister Road in northwest Houston, deputies say.

2 men wanted after stealing $3K at northwest Houston washeteria, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Precinct 4 is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects after a laundromat in northwest Harris County was robbed on Friday.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a reported burglary at the U-Wash Washateria located in the 11000 block of Huffmeister Road.

When deputies arrived, the caller said a man forced his way into the business by breaking the front glass door and stealing $3,000 from the safe.

Video surveillance shows two men wearing hoodies and using their cell phone flashlights to break into the laundromat.

Investigators describe the two suspects as Black men in their 20s. Deputies said one of the men was wearing a distinctive Crooks & Castles hoodie and reflective tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact Constable Mark Herman's Office at (281) 376-3472.