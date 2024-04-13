21-year-old suspect arrested after flashing wad of cash before alleged murder of man: HCSO

A few minutes after the shooting, the victim caused a chain-reaction crash that injured an older woman.

A few minutes after the shooting, the victim caused a chain-reaction crash that injured an older woman.

A few minutes after the shooting, the victim caused a chain-reaction crash that injured an older woman.

A few minutes after the shooting, the victim caused a chain-reaction crash that injured an older woman.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect accused of murdering a man while flashing a wad of cash before ambushing him in a north Harris County gas station is behind bars.

The video above is from a previous report.

Tyreq Sanders, 21, was charged with murder on Friday for the death of 30-year-old Gary Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say initial efforts to locate Sanders had been unsuccessful prior to his arrest.

PREVIOUS STORY: Suspected shooter who danced while holding wad of cash before shooting a man has been identified

Investigators said Houston was shot multiple times, possibly over a verbal disagreement on Dec. 20.

"Those cowards shot my son in the back four times," Alanka Houston, the victim's mother, told ABC13 as she recalled the excruciating details.

Sanders was booked in the Harris County Jail.

No other suspects will face charges in this case.