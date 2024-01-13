Video shows suspected shooter dancing while holding wad of cash before ambushing man at gas station

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected shooter danced and flashed a wad of cash less than an hour before he ambushed a man after an argument at a north Harris County gas station.

Gary Houston, 30, was shot multiple times on Dec. 20 all possibly over a verbal disagreement, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators, who are hoping the public can help with an identity.

New video shows the suspect, wearing a yellow cap, without a care in the world inside a store on Aldine Bender. He is dancing while holding cash.

A half-hour later, the video shows him with a group of men outside the store at the driver's side of Houston's car. A third video shows the suspect again, hiding in the shadows at the gate of Haverstock Hills apartments before emerging while opening fire.

"Those cowards shot my son in the back four times," Alanka Houston, the victim's mother, said as she recalled the painful details. No one has been arrested.

"You're walking around here because nobody has enough heart, compassion, empathy, or sense to get him off the street. 'Nobody?'" she said.

A few minutes after the shooting, Houston, fatally wounded, caused a chain-reaction crash that injured an older woman. Alanka Houston expressed her apologies for the crash. She is in disbelief that it may have all started over an argument.

"They wanted him dead because of words?" she said incredulously.

Gary loved his job, she said. He was protective of her and his sisters and was looking forward to spending more time with his daughter. Alanka Houston believes there are many people with information who have not come forward.

"They all know. Everybody. Every one of them," she said. "They need to be held accountable."

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect's identity is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

