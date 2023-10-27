Construction on the southbound connector ramp from the Southwest Freeway to the West Loop is set to be completed by Monday, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT set to open a major part of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop interchange

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- TxDOT is preparing to open a major part of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop interchange that's been closed for over a year.

In April 2022, the southbound connector ramp from the Southwest Freeway to the West Loop was shut down and demolished to be rebuilt. Now, TxDOT Spokesperson Danny Perez, says it's scheduled to open as soon as Monday.

Each night this week and through the weekend, TxDOT will have main lanes on US-59 closed for re-striping.

The southbound ramp isn't the only freeway part that's set to open soon. Weather permitting, Perez says the US-59 SB exit to Chimney Rock is scheduled to open at the same time.

"Rainy weather could delay the opening, but work crews hope the ramp will be finished in a matter of days," Perez said. "After we've endured the closure for about a year and a half, there is more work to do, but this is another major step in completing this years-long project."