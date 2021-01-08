TxDOT already pre-treating freeways ahead of potential snow in Montgomery and N. Harris counties

On Friday, the state agency stated crews were pretreating various roadways in the northern most area of its Houston District. Those areas include Montgomery County and portions of north Harris County.
TxDOT also offered a caution to motorists before the anticipated winter precipitation event.
"[Please] be careful as work convoys work in these areas," TxDOT tweeted along with a photo of one of its pretreatment vehicles.
Late Friday morning, SkyEye flew to various areas where the pretreatment was underway, including the Grand Parkway at Katy Freeway and the connector ramps on the parkway at U.S. 290.
