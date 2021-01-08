TxDOT already pre-treating freeways ahead of potential snow in Montgomery and N. Harris counties

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2853447" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's everything you're going to need to survive ice on the roads.

As a precaution, TxDOT crews will be pretreating various roadways in the northern most areas of the Houston District including Montgomery County and portions of North Harris County in anticipation of possible wintry weather. Pls be careful as work convoys work in these areas. pic.twitter.com/94SbtRvpSY — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) January 8, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With a chance of snow mixing in with rainfall this coming Sunday, Texas Department of Transportation is taking no chances when it comes to slippery freeways.On Friday, the state agency stated crews were pretreating various roadways in the northern most area of its Houston District. Those areas include Montgomery County and portions of north Harris County.TxDOT also offered a caution to motorists before the anticipated winter precipitation event."[Please] be careful as work convoys work in these areas," TxDOT tweeted along with a photo of one of its pretreatment vehicles.Late Friday morning, SkyEye flew to various areas where the pretreatment was underway, including the Grand Parkway at Katy Freeway and the connector ramps on the parkway at U.S. 290.