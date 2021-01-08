road safety

TxDOT already pre-treating freeways ahead of potential snow in Montgomery and N. Harris counties

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With a chance of snow mixing in with rainfall this coming Sunday, Texas Department of Transportation is taking no chances when it comes to slippery freeways.

On Friday, the state agency stated crews were pretreating various roadways in the northern most area of its Houston District. Those areas include Montgomery County and portions of north Harris County.

TxDOT also offered a caution to motorists before the anticipated winter precipitation event.

"[Please] be careful as work convoys work in these areas," TxDOT tweeted along with a photo of one of its pretreatment vehicles.

Late Friday morning, SkyEye flew to various areas where the pretreatment was underway, including the Grand Parkway at Katy Freeway and the connector ramps on the parkway at U.S. 290.



A winter storm blowing through Texas this weekend will bring a cold rain to Houston, and yes there is a small chance for snow.

