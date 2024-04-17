Ford recalling more than 450,000 vehicles due to potential loss of drive power

Ford is recalling more than 450,000 compact SUVs and pickup trucks in the United States because they might lose drive power resulting from a battery issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in an alert.

The models affected include Ford Bronco Sport SUVs made between 2021 to 2024 and the Ford Maverick pickups made between 2022 to 2023, specifically totaling 456,565 units.

The NHTSA said that Ford discovered that an undetected low battery charge could result in a "loss of electrical accessories such as hazard lights, or cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash."

"We are committed to ensuring the safety and satisfaction of our customers," Ford said in a statement to CNN. "Safety is a top priority, and we are taking proactive measures to address this issue promptly and effectively."

The problem can be fixed by owners going to a Ford dealership, which will recalibrate the body control module and power train control modules for free. Customers can also use Ford's mobile service and pick-up and delivery for a fix.

Notification letters will be mailed by May 13 and owners can contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332. The recall number is 24S24.

