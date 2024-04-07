Tour de Houston bicyclists urge for long-term measures to improve rider safety on city's roads

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of bicyclists took off from downtown Houston Sunday morning for the 17th annual Tour de Houston, a ride that travels through some of the city's most scenic areas.

Participants were in good spirits as they were greeted with beautiful weather at the starting line on Avenida de las Americas, right next to Discovery Green. Mayor John Whitmire joined Apache Corporation, the event's sponsor, to send off each of the three groups, riding in the 20, 40, and 60-mile routes.

The ride almost didn't take place this year.

Back in January, the Mayor's Office of Special Events preliminarily canceled the 2024 event due to a lack of funding. Whitmire said this was done without his consultation and when he found out, he explored other options to keep the event going.

The longest route takes participants through Houston's historic neighborhoods, vibrant districts, and parks before going all the way down to Clear Lake Park in Seabrook. The intersections along the way were not closed, but manned by traffic officers.



READ MORE: Houston cyclists plead next mayor for more bike lanes: 'We're demanding safety improvements'

While the event allowed bicyclists to ride safely on Houston's roads on Sunday, some riders shared with ABC13 some of the long-term measures they'd like to see to make the city more bike-friendly.

"If they could connect the bike trails together to make even long trails, that would be the best thing the City of Houston could do to improve biking in the city, in my opinion. Connect the widest trails, like White Oak and Spring Creek. Those kinds of mega trails," Ulises Martin said.

"A clearly marked lane for bikes. We do know that we have to share with cars because the City of Houston is so car-oriented. Make a better effort of campaigning to let motorists know to be aware of cyclists," Phi Nguyen said.

Data obtained by ABC13 shows 13 cyclists died in accidents in Harris County in 2023. ABC13 asked the mayor where city officials stand on the issue of bicyclist safety.

"We're growing at a rapid rate. Our general mobility is very important. We've done great things along Allen Parkway. We need to make sure that there's a safe passage in Memorial Park. So there's a lot of things we still have to do," Whitmire said.

Meanwhile, organizers said proceeds from Tour de Houston will go towards the city's RE-Plant Houston Program, which helps plant thousands of trees and reforest parks and greenspaces.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, X and Instagram.