Video shows 2 people and cat being hoisted onto response boat in water rescue in Freeport

Video from the rescue shows one-by-one, two people and their cat were safely hoisted from the water and onto a response boat.

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people and a cat aboard a disabled sailboat were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday near Freeport, authorities said.

At about 9:47 a.m. Monday, the coast guard's command center in the Houston-Galveston area received a call from the operator of a 38-foot sailboat saying their vessel was disabled and dragging anchor.

Video from the rescue shows the launch of a 45-foot response boat and crew members. One-by-one, two people and their cat were safely hoisted from the water and then taken to the Coast Guard's base.

No injuries were reported.

"Having reliable communication equipment onboard your boat such as a VHF-FM marine radio is absolutely key," Ofc. Juliann Kee, an operations unit watchstander, said. "This boat operator's use of a marine radio enabled us to quickly dispatch rescue crews to their location and return them safely to shore."

