Coast Guard airlifts woman suffering possible stroke on cruise ship near Galveston

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 3:40PM
Woman airlifted after suffering possible stroke on cruise in Galveston
A call for help came just after 9 p.m. Monday after the 57-year-old woman became unconscious on the Allure of the Seas cruise ship, authorities said.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is in a hospital after the Coast Guard rescued her by flight from a cruise ship about 50 miles off Galveston.

The watchstanders got the request for an evacuation just after 9 p.m. Monday from the crew of the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Allure of the Seas.

The crew reported the 57-year-old woman was unconscious and was reportedly suffering from a possible stroke.

A helicopter crew took the passenger and the ship's nurse to the University of Texas Medical Branch on the island.

