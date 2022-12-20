18-year-old charged with capital murder after 2 men killed in close-range shooting in SW Houston

Investigators believe drugs or gang activity may be involved. They said there were other people around, but they all took off and didn't stay to talk to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for an 18-year-old who has been charged in the fatal shooting of two men outside a southwest Houston convenience store last month.

Bradlyn Alex McKay is charged with capital murder. Houston police released the 18-year-old's ID photo in hopes that someone knows where he is.

HPD officers responded to a shooting at the Fuel Depot at 11575 Bissonnet Street near Court Glen Drive just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 17.

At the scene, they found 19-year-old Anthony Palacios and 29-year-old Ivan Rojas dead in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 2 men shot and killed at close range outside SW Houston convenience store, HPD says

In an initial report after the victims were found, police said it appeared the men were shot at close range. At the time, investigators said drugs or gang activity may have been involved.

Further investigation identified McKay as the shooter, police said. He was charged on Friday, Dec. 16.

Anyone with information on McKay's whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.