2 men shot and killed at close range outside SW Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a gunman after two men were killed in a double shooting outside a southwest Houston convenience store overnight.

Houston police said the shooting happened at the Fuel Depot at 11575 Bissonnet Street near Court Glen Drive just after 11 p.m. on Thursday.

The suspect ran off on foot after shooting both men multiple times at close range in the parking lot, according to HPD.

"There was only one weapon involved, but our suspect shot numerous times at both victims, at close range, actually," Lt. R. Willkens said.

Investigators believe drugs or gang activity may be involved. They said there were other people around during the shooting, but they all took off and didn't stay to talk to police.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to gather more information about the suspect.

Investigators described the gunman as a light skin Black male with brown dreadlocks, wearing navy blue or black clothing.