Deadly double shooting occurs in same League City neighborhood where officer opens fire, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second time in three weeks, a League City neighborhood had to deal with an active police investigation near their front door when police said an armed suspect killed a woman and wounded a man.

According to the League City Police Department, officers were called out to the 1900 block of Winn Street East at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday about a shooting. Police detained a man right away.

LCPD said officers located two victims inside a home and began lifesaving measures until EMS personnel arrived. The woman died at the scene, while EMS workers rushed the man to a nearby hospital.

Police later identified the person they detained as 40-year-old Michael Collins, whom they charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the injured man. They added an investigation will determine additional charges for the woman's death.

LCPD didn't give any other details about Tuesday's incident, but it confirmed a Clear Lake Shores police officer opened fire at an intersection nearby three weeks prior.

In that separate incident, authorities said the police officer was shot before returning fire at a suspect on Aug. 8.

The shooting gave way to a chase across Houston before ending on the city's northwest side. Authorities said officers arrested 24-year-old Codey Colvin of Sugar Land on a charge of evading arrest.

Neighbors told ABC13 they've had enough violent crime on the street to last a lifetime.

"The fear that's kind of permeated the neighborhood, that is never something we want," Robert Sawyer, president of the Glen Cove HOA, said.

Sawyer said most of the issues have stemmed from the home Collins was living in.

Michael Salgy, the neighbor across the street, said he reported disturbances at the home in the past.

"I had a discussion with (Collins), and it had to do with the neighborhood not being comfortable with him and some of his friends around here. I know it's a cliché, but this is a quiet neighborhood, and we don't see this kind of activity around here," Salgy said.

As the HOA president, Sawyer said the focus is on the home and the woman who owns it.

How she is associated with Collins is unclear, but Sawyer said the neighborhood wants her more involved.

"We've been privileged as an HOA and a community to work with the city and the League City Police Department to come to some kind of resolution. I just wish it would've happened sooner," Sawyer said.

Neighbors had concerns but never expected a murder on their street.

"You don't think it is going to come to your suburb's quiet lakefront neighborhood," Rayna Shawa, who lives in the neighborhood, said.

ABC13 attempted to contact the homeowner but could not reach her.

