Melty grilled cheese food truck opens first restaurant on Washington Avenue

By Eric Sandler
One of Houston's smash hit food trucks opened its first brick and mortar in Rice Military. Twisted Grilled Cheese opened in the former Coco's Crepes space at 5555 Washington Ave. on Saturday, Nov. 22.

Although it only opened in 2019, Twisted has developed a devoted following that includes a whopping 60,000-plus followers on Instagram. The new restaurant joins two trucks, one that can be found at the Galleria Food Truck Park and another in Katy.

Since it's so easy to make a good grilled cheese sandwich at home, serving one to paying customers can be tricky for restaurants. Twisted ups the games with multiple cheese blends and fillings that include Philly cheesesteak, smoked beef brisket, and Buffalo chicken. The brick and mortar restaurant raises the game even higher with three new additions - Avocado BLT+E, taragon lobster, and smoked salmon - as well as gluten-free bread.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
