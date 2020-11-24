Society

Dave Chappelle digs in at Turkey Leg Hut over the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Comedian Dave Chappelle was caught in Houston recently enjoying a local favorite.

Turkey Leg Hut shared a picture of Chappelle visiting over the weekend. Chappelle was in town for three shows, and the shop catered him and fellow comedians Donnell Rawlings and Alief native Mohammed "Mo" Amer.

The crew enjoyed the seafood platter and multiple turkey legs, including the popular Shrimp Alfredo leg and the Crawfish Mac and Cheese leg.



Chappelle's shows were held at the House of Blues, and like many events in this COVID-19 pandemic era, social distancing protocols were enforced.

Guests were required to pass a rapid COVID-19 test and only those with negative results were allowed in. Refunds were expected to be offered to those who tested positive.

This wasn't the first time Chappelle surprised fans with pop-up shows.

He did the same thing in October 2019, with the announcements often going out only hours before the shows.

During last year's visit, Chappelle again met up with some famous friends and H-town staples in the music industry.

Jeweler to the stars Johnny Dang posted on Instagram about the meet-up, which included rappers Z-Ro and Paul Wall.

