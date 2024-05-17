Feges BBQ owners serve free meals in Spring Branch area after severe storms hit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This is what Houstonians do.

"That's right. We feed people. This neighborhood has supported us, so we give it back a little bit," Feges BBQ owner Patrick Feges said.

Feges BBQ restaurant is without power, but owners Patrick and Erin Feges fired up their smoker to feed the neighborhood while the clean-up efforts got underway.

"The culinary industry is really good about pitching in. When we saw the neighborhood being hit so hard, we knew we had a bunch of food, so we couldn't sell it. We were like, cook it, serve it, and figure it out later," Erin said.

"They are a great family. We come up here for all kinds of events," neighbor Same Reins said.

It's an example of neighbors helping neighbors in any way they can.

Erin went door to door, telling neighbors that they were serving hot food.

"We're cooking it all," Patrick said while preparing a busy lunch.

