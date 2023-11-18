A Houston non-profit, Bread of Life, is passing out Thanksgiving meals to more than 1,000 families on Crawford and Gray in Midtown.

Bread of Life provides Thanksgiving meals to Houston families until supplies run out

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A local non-profit wants to help make sure everyone has a nice Thanksgiving this year.

Bread of Life is distributing free meals on Saturday at 2019 Crawford Street.

Doors opened at 8 a.m. and will run until 3 p.m. or until supplies last.

The organization said 1,000 meals were passed out last year and hopes to double that on Saturday.

If you don't need to get supplies for your holiday celebration, the non-profit is accepting donations as well.

The team is taking canned goods, boxed goods, bagged food like rice and beans, plus other essentials like gravy and oil.

"It's always been a tradition to have a family with you because you've got your loved ones, you've got everything," Michael Wilson, a volunteer lining up donations, said.

