All lanes reopened after rollover accident on US-59 at University Boulevard in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Hazmat crews are done cleaning up what appeared to be deer corn after an 18-wheeler rolled over in Fort Bend County Thursday afternoon.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

All lanes are cleared after the major crash on US-59 northbound at University Boulevard forced multiple mainlanes to be blocked.

The Sugar Land Police Department said they responded to the rollover crash, which took hours to clear.

SLPD and TxDOT told drivers to expect delays as the cleanup was ongoing.

It is unknown what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!