Driver hospitalized after fiery crash leaves pickup truck melted in Montgomery County, officials say

Video shows the aftermath of a one-vehicle wreck that sent the driver to the hospital as firefighters work to put out the flames of a demolished truck.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance video shows an out-of-control pickup truck swerving into neighbors' lawns before crashing near Turnbury Village in Montgomery County.

Investigators said the truck caught on fire after crashing near the 2300 block of Old Ox Road in Spring Saturday morning.

The driver was reportedly transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Video shows the aftermath as firefighters work to put out the flames of the melted truck.

Deputies are investigating if alcohol played a role in the crash.

