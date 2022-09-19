Mainlanes of Katy Fwy outbound at Washington closed after deadly fiery crash involving big rig: HPD

A driver was speeding on the freeway when they hit the back of an 18-wheeler, police said. That set off a chain of several other cars crashing. We have an alternate route for your morning commute.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler on the Katy Freeway in west Houston Monday morning, police said. If the westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway is a part of your morning commute, you may also want to take an alternate route as there are closures.

As of 6:45 a.m, all mainlanes on the Katy Freeway outbound at Washington are closed. The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m.

The video above shows some of the aftermath of the wreck.

Houston police said a driver was speeding on the freeway when they hit the back of a big rig. That set off a chain of several other cars crashing, including a pickup truck that bounced off a wall and hit the car that was initially speeding, according to police.

That car caught on fire and the driver inside died.

To avoid this wreck, take the exit for Washington Avenue to get back on the Katy mainlanes.

