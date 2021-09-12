tropical storm

City lowers Lake Houston levels ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coastal Water Authority and Houston Public Works lowered Lake Houston in preparation of Tropical Storm Nicholas approaching the Gulf of Mexico.

SEE MORE: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico

Lake Houston was currently at 42.29 feet before it was lowered to 41.5 feet at around noon.

The National Weather Service Houston-Galveston is forecasting 3 or more inches of rain in the area come Monday evening.

Any time three inches of rainfall is predicted for the area, the Houston Public Works has to adhere to their standard lake lowering procedure of lowering the lake by a foot. If the forecasted rainfall exceeds six inches of rain, additional lowering will be done.

The city said property owners should make arrangements to secure boats and other items along the shoreline.
