At least 1 dead in triple shooting on Fondren near Bissonnet, HPD says

Police tape closed off the Swift gas station in the 8500 block of Fondren.

Houston police say at least one person has died and two others were injured when shots rang out in the area of Fondren near Bissonnet.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shots rang out Friday night in southwest Houston, leaving a man dead and two other people wounded.

The Houston Police Department fixed its investigation on a Swift gas station in the 8500 block of Fondren, which is near Bissonnet.

Police offered limited information other than their South Gessner officers being called to the area.

The other injured victims were taken to the hospital by the Houston Fire Department.

There was no immediate word on arrests or if police were looking for anyone.

