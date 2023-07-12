Pasadena police are investigating a triple shooting at an apartment complex that killed one and injured two, including a teenage bystander.

Teenage bystander caught in deadly crossfire between man and woman in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials said one person is dead and two others are hurt, including a teenage bystander, after a shooting unfolded in Pasadena on Wednesday.

Pasadena Police Department Chief Josh Bruegger said officers responded to the triple shooting at about 11:45 a.m. at an apartment complex on Jenkins Road.

Bruegger told ABC13 at the scene that a woman shot a man before he wrestled the gun from her and shot her multiple times.

In the process, police believe a bystander, believed to be as young as 15 to 17 years old, was accidentally shot.

The 19-year-old woman and 20-year-old man involved in the altercation were transported to the hospital via Life Flight, where the man died, according to police.

Pasadena PD said the bystander was taken by ground to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The woman is said to also be stable.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

Bruegger said the incident was caught on surveillance video and is under investigation.