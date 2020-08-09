triple shooting

Woman and 2 men shot while changing flat tire in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and two men were shot while changing a tire Saturday night in southwest Houston, according to police.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Bob White Drive near West Bellfort.



Police said four men in a silver car pulled up and asked the group if they needed any help. Shots were fired soon after, according to police. Investigators said both groups began shooting at each other.

Someone in the silver car reportedly fired between 15 and 20 shots.

The three victims, a 19-year-old woman and two 20-year-old men, were rushed to the hospital by witnesses.

Family members said they are expected to survive.

Police said it's unclear if the tire may have been flattened on purpose to target the victims.

"They came out and their tires were flat on the car," said HPD Commander Ron Borza. "I don't know if that was a coincidence or if that was actually a set-up, but we have some information. We looked through gang tracker, and we haven't found anything that says it was gang related or a personal issue. We don't know yet, and it's going to take some time to figure that out."

It's also unclear if the shooter or shooters suffered any injuries or if any of the passengers were hit.

The suspects are being described as four Black males and were in a silver or gray four-door vehicle. No make or model was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police or Crime Stoppers 713-222-TIPS (8477).
