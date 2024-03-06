3 armed men accused of robbing man after using fake car ads, HCSO says

Investigators say they found drugs, guns, and $17,000 in cash that the trio of men allegedly stole from other victims. Court documents show that the trio are also part of the same gang.

Investigators say they found drugs, guns, and $17,000 in cash that the trio of men allegedly stole from other victims. Court documents show that the trio are also part of the same gang.

Investigators say they found drugs, guns, and $17,000 in cash that the trio of men allegedly stole from other victims. Court documents show that the trio are also part of the same gang.

Investigators say they found drugs, guns, and $17,000 in cash that the trio of men allegedly stole from other victims. Court documents show that the trio are also part of the same gang.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three men are facing charges for robbing a man at gunpoint who thought he was meeting them to buy a car, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the man thought he was meeting someone via a Facebook Marketplace post at 5015 Aldine Bender Road.

"The facts are that complainants one and two were robbed at gunpoint by three unknown offenders," a judge said in a probable cause court.

At the agreed-upon meeting location, the three men approached the man and his friend and pointed their guns at them.

Xavier Oneil, Kent Ramsey, and Kaleub Williams are all facing charges for their alleged part in the robbery.

According to court records, all three were already under court supervision for similar charges. These charges could have been wiped from their record had they complied with certain terms and conditions.

Williams' previous arrest for aggravated robbery was mentioned in a court hearing on Tuesday.

Court documents say the three men are also part of the same gang.

They face additional charges for allegedly leading deputies on a short chase after the robbery.

Investigators say they found drugs, guns, and $17,000 in cash that they allegedly stole from the victims.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.