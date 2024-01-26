Corrigan man's body found after going missing trying to reach car in high water: Trinity Co. sheriff

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a 74-year-old man who went missing while trying to get to his vehicle was found at about midnight Thursday in swift water, according to authorities.

Roy Beauchamp from Corrigan was said to have disappeared while he tried to retrieve some items from his vehicle.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, the area of Piney Creek Road, which is where Beauchamp went missing, was a reported high-water location. Authorities said they received multiple 911 calls of vehicles in high water in that area.

After learning of Beauchamp's disappearance, multiple agencies joined to find him. His body was found at about midnight.

"Our prayers go out to the family of Mr. Beauchamp," Wallace said.

This comes after days of heavy rain in the areas just north and northeast of Houston and Harris County.

"The past 72 hours brought death and devastation to Trinity County and much of east Texas. The National Weather Service reported between 7.56 inches and 12.99 inches of heavy rainfall throughout Trinity County," Wallace said.

Wallace is urging drivers to travel with caution as washouts are still being created and runoff continues.