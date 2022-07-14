ERCOT

Electricity goes out as ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog reports on heat wave in Houston

By
Electricity fluctuations impact ABC13 during newscast... twice

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just before noon on Wednesday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas sent out a second request this week asking Texans to cut back on their energy use. Then, just minutes after ABC13 went on air for Eyewitness News at 3 p.m., Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog gave the weather report in the dark.

ERCOT's conservation appeal essentially asked Texans and businesses to raise their thermostat and avoid running major appliances from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. This came after the company's first conservation appeal of the week on Monday.

"We can all help protect our critical infrastructure by doing our part," a tweet from CenterPoint Energy said in part.



Why the need to conserve power?

Power grids must keep supply and demand in balance at all times. When Texas' grid falls below its safety margin of excess supply, the grid operator takes additional precautions to avoid blackouts. The first precaution is asking the public to reduce electricity usage.

Our partners at Climate Central have been looking at how much generation has come from wind power alone. A forecast showed that on Tuesday, 6.2 million homes were powered, but only 4 million homes were powered on Wednesday.

Even ABC13 experienced power outages at the station. It happened once during the 3 p.m. newscast while Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog explained the triple-digit temperatures in Houston.

Travis Herzog was explaining the impact the high heat has on power demand across Texas when the lights at the station flickered and briefly went out.



Travis certainly handled the lights going out like a champ and going with his report.

To his luck, it happened again during our Live at 5 p.m. newscast.

"It did it again?" Travis said with a chuckle.

Ironically, he was in the middle of explaining the impact the high heat has on power demand across Texas.

Climate change has made Texas heat both hotter and longer lasting. The average daily minimum and maximum temperatures in Texas have both increased by 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit in the last 125 years. The state just saw its hottest December on record since 1889.



