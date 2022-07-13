ERCOT

ERCOT issues another conservation appeal Wednesday afternoon as triple-digit temperatures continue

ERCOT urges electricity conservation as heat wave drives up demand

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As a heat wave persists across Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas sent out a second request this week asking Texans to cut back on their energy use on Wednesday.

ERCOT, the state's power grid operator, is urging Texans and businesses to conserve energy on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., as Wednesday's temperatures heat up to a high of 102 degrees. This ties a Houston record set in 1980.

Still, officials said they do not anticipate any system-wide outages.



Wednesday's conditions are very similar to Monday's, which is when ERCOT issued its first conservation appeal. That day, Texans and businesses helped ERCOT successfully meet record power demand by reducing their energy by 500 megawatts, according to the company.

ERCOT estimated the total forecasted demand to be 78,451 megawatts.

Power grids must keep supply and demand in balance at all times. When Texas' grid falls below its safety margin of excess supply, the grid operator starts taking additional precautions to avoid blackouts. The first precaution is to ask the public to cut back electricity usage.

Climate change has made Texas heat both hotter and longer lasting. The average daily minimum and maximum temperatures in Texas have both increased by 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit in the last 125 years. The state just saw its hottest December on record since 1889.

"ERCOT encourages all electric customers to visit the Public Utility Commission's (PUC) Power to Save or their electric provider's websites to get important conservation tips. According to the PUC, ways to reduce electricity use during peak times include turning up your thermostat a degree or two, if comfortable, and postponing running major appliances or pool pumps during the requested timeframe.," the company said in a release.

Heat levels are getting dangerously close to their limits in Texas, some worry about the state's power grid being able to hold up.

