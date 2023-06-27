Supply chain issues preventing HFD's air conditioning fixes, fire chief says

The City of Houston insists it is updating aging ambulances as A/C issues in the first-responding vehicles are heating up.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some first responders working out in the sweltering heat are having a hard time cooling down because of air conditioning units that don't work. This is impacting firefighters and paramedics at stations in the City of Houston.

ABC13's Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog brought the issue to light. He posted online about a medical episode he experienced last week to let people know he was OK, but he also mentioned that the A/C unit in the ambulance he was riding in couldn't keep up with the heat.

"You shouldn't have to work in those hot conditions as you go about saving lives all day," Herzog said.

"This is an issue that should never be a problem in our line of work, ever," Houston Professional Fire Fighter's Association President Marty Lancton said.

He was inflamed over an issue that he said flares up far too often in the summer: air conditioning units that can't beat the heat.

"Not only is that dangerous for the men and women who are working, but it's dangerous to the patients and it's unacceptable," Lancton said.

Chief Samuel Peña confirmed 10 fire stations have reported issues with their A/C. They all have portable chillers until the parts needed for repairs are secured, or a new system can be installed. He also said staff found no issues with the ambulance that took ABC13's chief meteorologist to the hospital.

The City of Houston's protocol is to remove any ambulance from active service when the temperature can't be kept below 80 degrees in the back. They also pointed to the fire department's $593 million budget for the next fiscal year, which prioritizes replacing aging equipment.

"If you're throwing all this money that you say you are, then why is it still broken?" Lancton asked.

In response, Peña said the city's General Services Department is dealing with supply chain problems.

"This administration has remained steadfast in its support of the brave men and women of the Houston Fire Department," a City of Houston statement read, in part.

"Do better," Lancton said. "You can try all you want, or you can do. The excuses are getting old."

As the temperature rises, so is the pressure on the city to find an adequate fix for firefighters and paramedics who brave the heat.

