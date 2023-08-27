3 cooling centers open in Houston area amid record-breaking temperatures reaching the city

AccuWeather has tips for making it through a prolonged heat wave.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston officially reached its second hottest day of the year on Sunday. To combat it, several cooling centers were operating in the area to get people inside from the blistering heat.

Temperatures reached a record high of 110 degrees in Houston, with a feel of 115 degrees.

While others looked to stay out of the heat, others decided to come out and take advantage of the sunshine like one pair did while playing a game of tennis at Moody Park.

"We've been out for maybe 45 minutes, and we have to have a lot of water breaks," one woman said. "I told him, ' I think I'm hallucinating because of this heat.'

Below are the following locations that will be open for those without air conditioning. The centers will operate until 7 p.m.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center- 6719 W. Montgomery Road

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Road

Moody Community Center 3725 Fulton Street

To find the nearest cooling center location or an air-conditioned city facility, people can call 3-1-1 for more.

Those without transportation can call 311 to request a free ride to a designated cooling center.

