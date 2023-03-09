Jessica Sanchez's attorney told us multiple people used the car she drove to work, calling the allegations weak. But, it was also revealed that Sanchez admitted to doing cocaine before going to work that day.

Goose Creek CISD asst. principal posts bond after cocaine found in car allegedly belonging to her

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A now-former assistant principal at Goose Creek CISD had nothing to say to ABC13 Thursday morning during her court appearance after allegedly bringing cocaine to her elementary school.

Jessica Sanchez posted a $5,000 bond, so she is no longer in custody.

Sanchez has been charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. That is a third-degree felony.

She was arrested Tuesday after cocaine that allegedly belonged to her was found at Travis Elementary School.

According to details shared in court, an employee found a straw with white residue on it in a bathroom and alerted the principal.

Goose Creek CISD police were called and a K-9 with Baytown police did a sweep of the campus and found more cocaine inside a car allegedly belonging to Sanchez.

"It was 0.9 grams found in the vehicle," Hector Garza, with the district's attorney's office said.

"This is very weak against her. The vehicle was used by multiple people. Regardless of any usage of cocaine, that does not mean that anything found is hers," D'Angelo Lowe, the administrator's defense attorney, said.

"What about the cocaine in the bathroom?" ABC13 reporter Charly Edsitty asked Lowe on his way out of court.

"It's a staff restroom, so there's 100 people walking in and out of those restrooms. There's no telling who that belonged to," he responded.

It was also revealed that Sanchez admitted to doing cocaine before going to work that day.

As part of her bond conditions, she is not allowed to do drugs or drink alcohol and she must appear to her court hearings.

Goose Creek CISD declined our request for comment on the incident.

