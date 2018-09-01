COOL SPACES

Cool Spaces: Step aboard Tilman Fertitta's luxury mega-yacht

EMBED </>More Videos

Cool spaces: The luxury, mega-yacht. (KTRK)

By
At 164-feet long, 31-feet wide and almost 500 tons, this is no ordinary yacht. Welcome aboard "The Boardwalk", Houston businessman Tilman Fertitta's luxury ocean vessel and favorite toy.

The $40 million yacht has 12 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, grand salons, and a true chef's kitchen with steamers, warming drawers, and walk-in fridge and freezer.

The master suite features an owner's office, opulent bedroom with space to spare, and a gorgeous bathroom.

No expense was spared on the outdoor space either. "The Boardwalk" boasts multiple decks, lounges, scooters for land excursions, and an even a helicopter pad.

Fertitta, his family and crew travel the world on the yacht. Some of his favorite stops are the Bahamas and the Mediterranean.

"It's one of those things I always wanted and I'll always have. It isn't cheap, I can tell you that," Fertitta said with a smile. "But every time I walk on it, I tell myself, 'God, I love this boat.'"

SEE ALSO: Jerry Jones becomes owner of new $250 million 'superyacht'

EMBED More News Videos

Jerry Jones becomes new owner of $250 million 'superyacht'

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelyachtcool spacesout and about with abc13mardi grasHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COOL SPACES
Where to take Houston guests and visitors
Passport to India
COOL SPACES: Parties for Pooches
All Aboard: 'Ol Railroad Cafe
More cool spaces
TRAVEL
METRORail offering free rides during Chevron Marathon
Paraplegic passenger says he had to scoot down plane aisle
Houston named one of the world's best places to visit
Southwest Airlines founder dies at 87
More Travel
Top Stories
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' murder allegedly have gang ties
Faulty freeway sign: The speed limit is not 20 mph
Remembering murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
Man exposed himself to jogger pushing baby in stroller: Police
Woman with concealed carry license kills would-be robber
Arrest warrant issued for homeless man in GoFundMe scandal
Mom of teen killed during robbery suing Subway over his murder
Amazon's Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce
Show More
Woman smashes into police station in bizarre stalking case
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
Mom of 3 kids killed at bus stop wants tougher laws
Kevin Hart: I'm not hosting the Oscars this year
SeaWorld offering free passes to preschoolers and teachers
More News