Union Pacific's 'Big Boy' locomotive rolls back into Houston

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive is rolling into the city's Amtrak station Monday afternoon for a limited stay.
For those who might not know how legendary this train is, Big Boy is the world's largest and only operational steam locomotive of its kind.
That's why "foamers," which is another name for train enthusiasts, are drawn to it.
According to Union Pacific, Big Boy is on display to the public until Wednesday when it resumes its multi-state tour. It has been a year since it was last in Houston.
And if you need more proof of Big Boy's legacy, let Eyewitness News' own legend, anchor emeritus Dave Ward, tell you about his childhood memories with it.
