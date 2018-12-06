SOCIETY

Texans gather for Pres. George H.W. Bush's final ride aboard Bush 4141

FAREWELL TO BUSH 41: Thousands of Texans honored Pres. George H.W. Bush with flags, signs and tears as Bush 4141 carried his body to College Station Thursday.

NAVASOTA, Texas (KTRK) --
From Spring to College Station, the route taken by Bush 4141 was lined with neighbors who wanted the chance to say goodbye.

Thousands of people spanning multiple generations witnessed history Thursday as the funeral train carrying Pres. George H.W. Bush made its way to his final resting place at his presidential library on the Texas A&M University campus.

Through tears, cheers and waving American flags, the crowds honored the 41st president as he made his final trip to College Station.



In the Spring area, crowds saluted and waved to the Bushes as the train passed by.



From SkyEye, we watched as crowds swelled in towns like Magnolia and Navasota, the train slowing each time to allow mourners the chance to see the president's casket.

Students of all ages were also present for this historic moment in Texas, as they watched as Bush 4141 traveled over its two-and-a-half hour course.


This little boy, 2-year-old Lee Padilla, lifted his little hand in salute to President Bush as his motorcade made its way to Spring for that final train ride.

