Galveston Railroad Museum perfect for first-time train riders

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston Railroad Museum offers visitors the unique experience of riding inside a train caboose for a mile. While on your ride, either Perry Hatch or Morris Gould will greet you with a warm smile and more than 70 years of railroad knowledge.

"The most enjoyable part is visiting with the visitors literally from all over the world," said Gould, the chief operating officer of the museum.

Hatch, who conducted trains for more than 40 years, enjoys volunteering and conducting the train every Saturday.

"You get to see the kids come up on the engine or the caboose, and they are smiling from ear to ear," said Hatch. "Then you find out their mom and dad have never been on a train either. It is really a lot of fun seeing them react to how loud the bells and whistles are, and the motion of the train."

The Galveston Railroad Museum offers train rides only on Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

