Officials said there were multiple explosions on the property, meaning the fire was spreading to other areas quickly.

2 dead and 2 hurt after massive fire destroys 3 mobile homes in NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead after three trailer homes went up in flames in a massive fire in northeast Harris County overnight.

Video from the scene shows flames engulfing the trailer homes in the 8800 block of Furay Avenue near Mesa Drive.

The Sheldon Fire Department was the first to arrive at the scene at 11:47 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters went into heavy defense mode trying to contain the spread. They used tankers to spray the flames with water.

The Westfield Fire Department and the Eastex Fire Department also responded to help the Sheldon firefighters.

When the fire was extinguished and firefighters made their way inside one of the homes, they found the two victims dead.

Fire officials have not released the identities of the two people who were killed.

ABC13 cameras captured several people, including small children, being comforted by first responders at the scene.

Two other people had to be taken to the hospital, according to officials.

Now, investigators are working to figure out what sparked the flames.

"Two people were able to make it out. They have been transported to the hospital in stable condition," Brandi Dumas with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said. "The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is on scene conducing an investigation into the origin and cause."

Officials with the Red Cross were at the scene helping to provide shelter for those who lost their homes.

