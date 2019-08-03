Expect closed roads, traffic delays and possible power outages as giant crates move through Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers, be on the lookout for two massive crates being moved through Houston this weekend.The two large crates carrying three sections of a drilling ship are scheduled to be transported from northwest Houston to the Bayport Cruise Terminal beginning Friday night. The journey is expected to take four nights to complete.Ronny Smith, owner of Smith Specialized Logistics, says as far as he knows, this is an unprecedented move for the Houston area. The biggest crate is measured at 135 feet long, 27 feet high and 24 feet wide.The transport requires more than 30 state troopers and 20 bucket trucks. Along the way, the caravan should block traffic, move power lines and temporarily relocate some traffic signs.The crates contain three sections of a drilling ship ordered by Samsung Heavy Industries.As for the timing, the move is set to start at 7 p.m. Friday at W-Industries. The caravan should arrive in Sugar Land, the first stop, around 5 a.m. Saturday.The crates continue their move later Saturday and into Sunday, with stops through Fresno, Arcola, Manvel, Pearland and League City between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.The final stage of the move is set for 5 p.m. Monday in the Webster area, and will end at the Bayport Cruise Terminal on Tuesday morning.Rolling roadblocks are required with tractor trailers slowly making their way down back roads, service roads, farm-to-market roads, county roads and some freeways.The biggest impact might be for those who have to take I-45 Gulf Freeway on Monday night. Both directions of traffic on the freeway will be closed between Bay Area Boulevard and NASA Parkway. A portion of NASA Parkway is also set for closure while the tractor-trailers are in the area.There is a chance of temporary power loss in some neighborhoods, since crews have to adjust or relocate power lines to accommodate the big haul.Upon arrival at the Bayport Cruise Terminal, the crates are expected to be loaded onto a ship headed for South Korea for a month-long journey.