Driver charged with third DWI after hitting officers escorting giant crates through Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County officials have charged 36-year-old Christian Everado Perez Robledo with his third DWI offense, accusing him of injuring two officers while escorting two large crates through the city of Houston on Friday night.

Dozens of officers were chosen to escort two massive crates carrying three sections of a drilling ship from northwest Houston to the Bayport Cruise Terminal beginning Friday night.

Houston police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Clay near Eldridge Parkway.

Police say that the officers had the intersection blocked so that the crates could pass, but say Robledo drove through and hit the officers.

The officers were treated for minor injuries.

RELATED: Expect closed roads, traffic delays and possible power outages as giant crates move through Houston

The crates were originally scheduled to arrive in Sugar Land, the first stop, around 5 a.m., but they're currently about nine miles away from their destination.

The transport company says they're experiencing delays and are now expecting to enter Sugar Land around midnight Sunday.

The crates are supposed to continue their move later Saturday and into Sunday, with stops through Fresno, Arcola, Manvel, Pearland and League City between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Along the way, crews will have to shut off power to neighborhoods for 20 minutes to two hours.
