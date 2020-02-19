Free towing program to expand on Houston highways

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The TOW AND GO program is expanding, and there are new stretches of interstate where drivers will be able to receive a free tow.The program has worked in much of Harris County and offers a free tow to drivers with flat tires, those who run out of gas or those stalled on the highway. The goal is to keep traffic moving on major interstates.The Houston-Galveston Area Council will soon expand the service, launching on additional stretches of highway in late spring. The free service will be added along the I-610 Loop through Bellaire, along with additional portions of I-10, US 290, Highway 249, farther north on I-45 and the Eastex freeway, as well as parts of State Highway 225 and 146.TOW AND GO truck operators performed about 32,000 free tows in 2019. The program is funded by the Federal Highway Administration and the Texas Department of Transportation.