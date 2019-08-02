Large crates moving through Houston this weekend may cause power outages

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers, be on the lookout for two massive crates being moved through Houston this weekend.The two large crates carrying three sections of a drilling ship are scheduled to be transported from a business in northwest Houston to the Bayport Cruise Terminal beginning Friday night. The journey is expected to take four nights to complete.Ronny Smith, owner of Smith Specialized Logistics, says as far as he knows, this is one of the biggest moves by truck and height ever undertaken in the Houston area. The biggest crate is measured at 135 feet long, 27 feet high and 24 feet wide.The transportation will require a caravan of more than 30 state troopers and 20 bucket trucks to block traffic, move power lines and temporarily relocate some traffic signs.The crates are holding three sections of a drilling ship that has been ordered by Samsung Heavy Industries.The move is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday at West Industries on Petropark Drive and arrive at its first stop in Sugar Land about 5 a.m. Saturday.On both Saturday and Sunday, the caravan will begin rolling through Fresno, Arcola, Manvel, Pearland and League City between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.The final move will begin at 5 p.m. Monday in the Webster area, and will end at the Bayport Cruise Terminal on Tuesday morning.There will be rolling roadblocks as the tractor trailers slowly make their way down back roads, service roads, farm-to-market roads, county roads and some freeways.The biggest traffic delay involves a section of the I-45 Gulf Freeway, which will be closed to all traffic Monday night. All lanes of the freeway will be shut down between Bay Area Boulevard and NASA Parkway. A section of NASA Parkway will also be closed while the tractor-trailers are in the area.Some neighborhoods may temporarily lose power since crews have to remove or relocate power lines to accommodate the big haul.Once the crates arrive at the Bayport Cruise Terminal, they will be loaded onto a specialized ship bound for Korea. That trip will take approximately one month.