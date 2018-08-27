HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Report shows another city outranks Houston for worst traffic in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Where Houston lands in worst Texas traffic ranking

HOUSTON, Texas --
With construction nightmares and back-to-school congestion, Houstonians may (rightfully) assume ours is the worst traffic in the nation, let alone Texas.

And why not? A report released earlier this year calculated that Houstonians spent more than two days (50 hours total) sitting in traffic last year and named Houston the 37th most-congested traffic city on the planet.

But just how bad do we have it compared to our Texas neighbors? A new study finds that Houston actually has the second-longest commute time in Texas among the state's biggest cities.

For the full report on the traffic ranking, visit CultureMap Houston here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficculturemapHouston CultureMaptexas newsHouston
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
10 provocative questions about Dave Ward's return to ABC13
5 unexpected restaurants between Houston and Austin
2 Houston favorites win top spots in search for Texas' best
More Houston CultureMap
TRAFFIC
For $1.25, you can order a bus on-demand in Missouri City
Major closures at Hwy 59 and West Loop in the Galleria area
FULL STEAM AHEAD: What's going on with Hwy 288 right now
Don't get stuck in traffic by these major construction closures
More Traffic
Top Stories
5-year-old boy reported missing from SW Houston school
Woman tried to dissolve body of husband's ex in acid
Security guard run over by truck outside Houston nightclub
Houston toddler tests positive for measles, hospital says
Good Samaritans help detain suspect after woman assaulted
Spaghetti Warehouse to return to Houston as new concept
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
20 craft breweries to explore in the Greater Houston area
Show More
Woman and son allegedly killed man who asked them for a ride
Suspects in adult bookstore rape wanted for string of crimes
Women accuses deputies of being witches after bizarre chase
2-year-old boy drowns in small pond near Rosenberg home
Facebook Live shooting victim Devyn Holmes now standing
More News