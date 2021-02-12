Traffic

Travel on Houston-area roads may be impacted by winter weather conditions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're keeping an eye on potentially dangerous locations and other trouble spots on Houston-area roads, as winter weather threatens the region.

Remember, if you come across a trouble spot, use extreme caution and slow down.

The following trouble spots have been reported by authorities and Houston Transtar:



US-290 at SH-99 Lanier Parkway - NW Harris County

SH-105 at FM-1486 - both directions - Montgomery County

SH-6 southbound at US-290 - Waller County



Trouble spots reported around the region:



Colorado County - I-10 and Alt-90 near Columbus

Houston County - Loop 304 in Crockett

Madison County - I-45 north of Madisonville

Burleson County - SH-21, US-190, SH-36 near Caldwell

UPDATED: Feb 14, 2021 at 7:08 a.m.

The State Highway 288 toll road will be closed in Brazoria and Harris Counties beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.

METRO will temporarily suspend operations of all transit services beginning Sunday, Feb. 14 beginning at 7 p.m., a day earlier than originally planned. METRO HOV/HOT lanes and the METRO RideStore will also be closed. All METROLift trips scheduled for those dates will be cancelled. Customers should contact the METROLift Reservations Center to reschedule trips.

WATCH: Waller County braces for more problems during cold weather
EMBED More News Videos

Traffic along US-290 was crawling thanks to a thin layer of ice Friday morning, but TxDOT was able to lay down brine on the pavement to allow for better traction.



RELATED: Driving on black ice: Tips for avoiding a hidden danger on the road

FULL FORECAST: ABC13 Weather

Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonweatherflash floodingsevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Get severe weather alerts sent to your phone
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Warning begins at 3PM for Houston
What not to do during an ice storm
Power demand may exceed supply across Texas
Grocery stores see rush ahead of storm
What makes freezing rain different from sleet or snow?
ABC13 answers your top winter weather questions
'Stay off the roads': Mayor Turner outlines plan for severe weather
Show More
Leaving your pet outside in this cold? That's illegal
Businesses shut down ahead of freeze
Houston-area school and college winter weather plans
Missouri City leaders outline winter storm plan
Weather 101: The science of ice
More TOP STORIES News