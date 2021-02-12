Travel on Houston-area roads may be impacted by winter weather conditions

Remember, if you come across a trouble spot, use extreme caution and slow down.
The following trouble spots have been reported by authorities and Houston Transtar:
US-290 at SH-99 Lanier Parkway - NW Harris County
SH-105 at FM-1486 - both directions - Montgomery County
SH-6 southbound at US-290 - Waller County
There have been reports of icy roadway conditions in our far NW Harris County service area. (1) 38798 block of 290/Binford. (2) at 17700 blk of Fairhaven Gateway Dr. there was a minor accident due to icy roadway. #HouNews #houwx— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 14, 2021
Trouble spots reported around the region:
Colorado County - I-10 and Alt-90 near Columbus
Houston County - Loop 304 in Crockett
Madison County - I-45 north of Madisonville
Burleson County - SH-21, US-190, SH-36 near Caldwell
UPDATED: Feb 14, 2021 at 7:08 a.m.
The State Highway 288 toll road will be closed in Brazoria and Harris Counties beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.
METRO will temporarily suspend operations of all transit services beginning Sunday, Feb. 14 beginning at 7 p.m., a day earlier than originally planned. METRO HOV/HOT lanes and the METRO RideStore will also be closed. All METROLift trips scheduled for those dates will be cancelled. Customers should contact the METROLift Reservations Center to reschedule trips.
