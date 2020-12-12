Trae Tha Truth holds Christmas shopping spree for special needs children

"I wanted to do something special on behalf of my son," Trae said in an Instagram post.
The event is on behalf of the U'Neek and Gifted Foundation, started by Trae himself, in an effort to show these children that they will not be forgotten this holiday.
The shopping spree will take place at the Walmart on Sam Houston Parkway.
Children have already been selected to participate.
A few weeks ago, Trae and the Relief Gang led another random act of service in the community. Together they handed out jackets and hats to the homeless in downtown.
