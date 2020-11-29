Society

Rapper Trae Tha Truth gives back to homeless after Thanksgiving

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth and his Relief Gang are helping brighten the holidays for those less fortunate in the community.

His charitable organization handed out 200 jackets, hats and masks to the homeless in downtown Houston the day after Thanksgiving.



He said Relief Gang has more events planned during the Christmas holiday.

"It made me feel like it was Christmas," said one man who received a jacket. "Santa Claus never came down my chimney, but these are my Santa Clauses right here," he said pointing at Trae and the gang.

Trae said now that Thanksgiving is over, he's getting ready for the next holiday.

"We're getting ready for the Christmas trees, we're getting ready for the Christmas toys. We're going to do another food drive for the holidays," he said.

He also said he's hoping to do another shopping spree for less fortunate families.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

Trae Tha Truth helps mom get to her son after being stranded in floodwater

Trae Tha Truth and 'Relief Gang' helps our neighbors in Louisiana with 30+ trucks of supplies

Trae Tha Truth gives Vanessa Guillen's family touching gift
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncharityrapperhomelessthanksgiving
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston father shot for 2nd time, allegedly by daughter's ex
Light rain tapers off Sunday, cold air moving in
Man and girl hospitalized after car flips into bayou
Biden plans swift moves to protect, advance LGBTQ rights
Houston woman's body found in trunk after Beaumont car chase
1M passengers traveled through US airports Saturday: TSA
Here's a recap of the news for Sunday, Nov. 29
Show More
Mysterious monolith found in Utah desert has disappeared
Actor who played Darth Vader in 'Star Wars' dies at 85
36-year HPD veteran who died from COVID-19 to be honored
Naked woman found dead on side of road in west Houston
Houston non-profit has $40,000 donated tractor stolen
More TOP STORIES News