Rapper Trae Tha Truth gives back to homeless after Thanksgiving

His charitable organization handed out 200 jackets, hats and masks to the homeless in downtown Houston the day after Thanksgiving.
He said Relief Gang has more events planned during the Christmas holiday.
"It made me feel like it was Christmas," said one man who received a jacket. "Santa Claus never came down my chimney, but these are my Santa Clauses right here," he said pointing at Trae and the gang.
Trae said now that Thanksgiving is over, he's getting ready for the next holiday.
"We're getting ready for the Christmas trees, we're getting ready for the Christmas toys. We're going to do another food drive for the holidays," he said.
He also said he's hoping to do another shopping spree for less fortunate families.
