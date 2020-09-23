Trae Tha Truth helps mom get to her son after being stranded in floodwater

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5289889" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Several inches of water are reported inside New Caney High School.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rapper Trae Tha Truth and the Relief Gang rescued a mom in need who couldn't get to her son due to Tropical Depression Beta's severe rainfall."My son was stuck overnight with his provider and we had no way to get him," said the mom. "I tried to come get him [Monday night] and I got stuck in the floodwater."The rapper and his crew immediately went out to rescue the mother.The Houston native put out a message on his Instagram page that they'll go to any area where people need help."We just for the people," said Trae. "We go non-stop, but we also feed off their energy. A lot of times, people be helpless and hopeless and they just need that little bit of a shoulder to lean on... we always say, 'We are one.'"Anyone with lifted trucks or high water vehicles can join the rescue effort with Trae and his team by contacting them on theiror calling 281-300-4448.Trae said he'll likely be out rescuing people until the rain passes.He often jumps in to help in times of need or disaster.If you need help, you can also reach out toor the Relief Gang.Watch the video above for more on today's rescue efforts.