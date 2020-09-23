Trae Tha Truth helps mom get to her son after being stranded in floodwater

"My son was stuck overnight with his provider and we had no way to get him," said the mom. "I tried to come get him [Monday night] and I got stuck in the floodwater."
The rapper and his crew immediately went out to rescue the mother.
The Houston native put out a message on his Instagram page that they'll go to any area where people need help.
"We just for the people," said Trae. "We go non-stop, but we also feed off their energy. A lot of times, people be helpless and hopeless and they just need that little bit of a shoulder to lean on... we always say, 'We are one.'"
Anyone with lifted trucks or high water vehicles can join the rescue effort with Trae and his team by contacting them on their Instagram pages or calling 281-300-4448.
Trae said he'll likely be out rescuing people until the rain passes.
He often jumps in to help in times of need or disaster.
If you need help, you can also reach out to DJ Mr. Rogers on Instagram or the Relief Gang.
Watch the video above for more on today's rescue efforts.
RELATED STORIES:
800 students left stranded by floods at elementary school
Trae Tha Truth's Relief Gang opens warehouse of supplies to storm victims
'He knows what the struggle is': Trae Tha Truth covers graduation costs for 13 students
Trae Tha Truth pays it forward for the community he loves: Houston
Trae Tha Truth helps woman whose presents were stolen out of her trunk