Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth gives back during Christmas week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rapper Trae Tha Truth has set aside time this holiday season to make sure all Houstonians feel loved and appreciated.

Trae, alongside his team known as the Relief Gang, are often seen throughout the year giving back to less fortunate Houston families.

This year, the team traveled from state to state demanding justice for several Black Americans who were killed by police.

SEE ALSO: Trae Tha Truth and Texans' Kenny Stills arrested during protest for Breonna Taylor
Now, Trae has set aside time during Christmas week to ensure everyone has what they need.

Below is a list of events that you and your family can enjoy:

SEE ALSO: Trae Tha Truth holds Christmas shopping spree for special needs children

Monday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m.
Gift giveaway/toy drive in Pasadena.

Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m.

Families will be able to shop for free groceries thanks to Kroger and the Houston Rockets.


SEE ALSO: Rapper Trae Tha Truth gives back to homeless after Thanksgiving

Christmas Day

Trae Tha Truth will be Houston's Santa Claus and deliver toys across the city.

To find out how to volunteer, or how to participate, contact the Relief Gang on Instagram.



