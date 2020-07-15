Trae Tha Truth arrested during protest for Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth was among a group of people arrested during a protest for Breonna Taylor on Tuesday."Today was a good day for @danieljaycameron to have us arrested," Trae shared with fans on Instagram.Protesters gathered around the home of Louisville Attorney General Daniel Cameron, asking for the arrest of the police officers in the death of Taylor, who was shot eight times by narcotics detectives who had a warrant to enter her apartment.Taylor's death sparked weeks of protests and policy changes."How bout you use the same energy for the cops who killed #BreonnaTaylor," Trae continued.The protest comes days after a police report gave a few more details into what happened that night. In the released report, there was a box to check for forced entry, which was checked "No," and it also said "none" in a space for the victim's injuries.Global protests on behalf of Taylor, George Floyd in Minnesota and others have been part of national reckoning over racism and police brutality.Trae has been an active vocalist in protests for Taylor and Floyd. He helped organize the Houston protest where more than 60,000 people showed their support.While the charges against Trae and the protesters are unknown, he shared that Cameron reportedly called in to have one of the three charges upgraded to a felony.