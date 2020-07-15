Society

Trae Tha Truth arrested during protest for Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth was among a group of people arrested during a protest for Breonna Taylor on Tuesday.

"Today was a good day for @danieljaycameron to have us arrested," Trae shared with fans on Instagram.



Protesters gathered around the home of Louisville Attorney General Daniel Cameron, asking for the arrest of the police officers in the death of Taylor, who was shot eight times by narcotics detectives who had a warrant to enter her apartment.

Taylor's death sparked weeks of protests and policy changes.

SEE ALSO: Officers in deadly Breonna Taylor raid thought she was alone

"How bout you use the same energy for the cops who killed #BreonnaTaylor," Trae continued.

The protest comes days after a police report gave a few more details into what happened that night. In the released report, there was a box to check for forced entry, which was checked "No," and it also said "none" in a space for the victim's injuries.

SEE ALSO: Breonna Taylor police report gives few details, some wrong

Global protests on behalf of Taylor, George Floyd in Minnesota and others have been part of national reckoning over racism and police brutality.

Trae has been an active vocalist in protests for Taylor and Floyd. He helped organize the Houston protest where more than 60,000 people showed their support.

SEE ALSO: Trae Tha Truth organizes Houston march for George Floyd's family

While the charges against Trae and the protesters are unknown, he shared that Cameron reportedly called in to have one of the three charges upgraded to a felony.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrity arrestblack lives matterprotest
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old shot while playing video games, deputies say
Here's when you have a chance of getting a cooling shower
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
SPONSORED: Ways car dealerships are making changes for 2020
TEXAS PRIMARY election results
Study: Vaping could put you at greater risk for COVID-19 complications
Driver's license holds lifted in Harris County
Show More
Tax Day 2020: Tips if you still need help filing your return
Nehls wins GOP nomination for 22nd Congressional District
Families of 3 Fort Hood soldiers seek answers in their deaths
ABC13 Morning News for July 14, 2020
Astros selling chance to 'attend' games as a cutout
More TOP STORIES News