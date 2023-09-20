Man sentenced to 36 years for murder of transgender woman in 2019

Joshua Bourgeois, 29, will spend the next 36 years behind bars for killing a transgender woman whom he was in a relationship with in July 2019, according to records.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man will spend 36 years behind bars after authorities say he murdered a transgender woman nearly four years ago, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Joshua Bourgeois, 29, was convicted of murder in the death of then-22-year-old Tracy Williams on July 30, 2019.

According to police, Williams was found at 11009 Katy Freeway with a puncture wound and several lacerations.

Additionally, authorities said Bourgeois was in a dating relationship with Williams at the time.

Based on court records, there was no jury trial.

