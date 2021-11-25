Southwest Houston townhome fire leaves 4 families without homes on Thanksgiving

At least one person suffered minor injuries in a two-alarm townhome fire on Dashwood Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday.
@HoustonFire is currently on scene at 11855 Dashwood Dr. performing extinguishment efforts after receiving reports of an apartment on fire. Call type has been upgraded to a 2 alarm apt fire. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic @FireChiefofHFD— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 25, 2021
"We heard three explosions after that. Then I looked out and all I saw, like there was fire spreading," 11-year-old neighbor Aaliyah Herrera recalled. "Then we went to wake up our parents to figure out what was going on."
Video from the scene showed heavy flames coming from the roof of the building.
The fire destroyed four apartment units and knocked out power for the rest of the building, according to Houston Fire Officials. HFD said the one person with minor injuries had to be hospitalized.
Arson investigators are now looking into the cause of the fire. The Red Cross is working to assist the families who lost their homes.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help a woman and son whose apartment was damaged in the fire.
Another GoFundMe was set up for a family of four, who lost their home in the blaze.