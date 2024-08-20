Multiple crews battling large blaze in southwest Houston, which can be seen from miles away

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple crews are battling a raging fire Tuesday afternoon in the southwest part of Houston.

SkyEye is over the scene at 11500 Keegans Ridge Road, where flames can be seen shooting out of a building and a giant cloud of black smoke can be seen fore miles.

Video from SkyEye shows fire crews tackling the blaze from different angles, as well as law enforcement helping direct nearby traffic.

It's unclear what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

ABC13 is working on gathering more information.

