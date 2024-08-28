SkyEye video shows several tires up in flames at scrapyard in north Harris County, officials say

SkyEye video shows first responders working to put out a massive fire at a metal recycling facility near Strawn Road in north Harris County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A massive fire outside a scrapyard in north Harris County sent a plume of smoke into the air on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m., first responders were seen working to put out the flames at the business, which appeared to be a metal recycling facility located near the 13000 block of Chrisman Road.

SkyEye was above the scene, capturing video showing rows of tires in flames as plumes filled the air.

It's unclear what led to the fire, and authorities have not reported any injuries.

